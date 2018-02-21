Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Verizon

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2018 3:37pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). However, the Vetr crowd was extremely bullish on Verizon, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

At time of publication, Verizon shares were trading down 0.7 percent at $48.57. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated price target of $54.81 implies a 13.1 percent upside, indicating a very bullish sentiment

Analysts were bullish as well. The 12-month consensus price target is at $56, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

