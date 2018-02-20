The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). However, the Vetr crowd was still strongly bearish on Snap, with 66.7 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Sell rating, 23.8 percent a Buy and 9.5 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Snap shares were down 7.4 percent at $18.91. The Vetr crown’s aggregated price target of $20.88 implies an 8.5 percent upside.

Analysts were less optimistic. The 12-month consensus price target is at $16, implying a strong downside.