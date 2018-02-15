Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Baidu shares closed at $235.89 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie upgraded Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) from Neutral to Outperform. Bank Of Montreal shares closed at $77.77 on Wednesday.
- Hilliard Lyons upgraded CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) from Neutral to Long-Term Buy. CMS Energy shares closed at $42.54 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Neutral to Buy. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $107.47 on Wednesday.
- Janney Capital upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) from Neutral to Buy. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.90 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Neutral to Outperform. BJ's Restaurants closed at $37.60 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from Hold to Buy. Salesforce.com shares closed at $109.02 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global upgraded FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) from Neutral to Buy. FMC shares closed at $85.26 on Wednesday.
- Vertical Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Hold to Buy. SolarEdge shares closed at $36.90 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) from Sell to Neutral. Delek US shares closed at $33.76 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Loop Capital downgraded CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) from Buy to Hold. CSRA shares closed at $40.51 on Wednesday.
- UBS downgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) from Buy to Sell. Cemex shares closed at $7.62 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) from Neutral to Underperform. Compass Minerals shares closed at $67.75 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) from Hold to Sell. Franklin Street Properties shares closed at $8.55 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Outperform to Perform. SunPower closed at $6.64 on Wednesday.
- UBS downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Buy to Neutral. Alaska Air shares closed at $66.76 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Neutral to Underweight. Patterson Companies shares closed at $31.66 on Wednesday.
- Edward Jones downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Buy to Hold. VMware shares closed at $124.42 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) from Neutral to Sell. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $48.35 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mersana Therapeutics is set to $33. Mersana Therapeutics shares closed at $15.32 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) with a Market Underweight rating. The price target for 3M is set to $235. 3M shares closed at $230.64 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Foundation Medicine is set to $90. Foundation Medicine shares closed at $67.10 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Box is set to $25. Box shares closed at $21.20 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for General Electric is set to $16. General Electric shares closed at $14.90 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Portland General Electric is set to $43.50. Portland General Electric shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PolarityTE is set to $70. PolarityTE closed at $20.30 on Wednesday.
- Instinet initiated coverage on PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for PVH is set to $150. PVH shares closed at $150.66 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for United Technologies is set to $157. United Technologies shares closed at $126.00 on Wednesday.
