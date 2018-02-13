Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Neutral to Overweight.. Analog Devices shares rose 1.12 percent to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Plains All American shares rose 0.86 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Celgene shares rose 0.54 percent to $92.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) from Hold to Buy. Forum Energy fell 2.55 percent to close at $11.45 on Monday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from Market Perform to Outperform. JPMorgan shares fell 0.24 percent to $111.47 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Neutral to Outperform. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $99.07 on Monday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Paycom Software shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $84.51 on Friday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Buy. NetApp shares gained 2.98 percent to $59.45 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Neutral to Outperform. Beacon Roofing shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $54.59 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) from Market Perform to Outperform. M.D.C. Holdings shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $29.61 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) from Outperform to Market Perform. CSRA shares fell 0.10 percent to $40.35 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Eversource Energy shares rose 0.95 percent to close at $57.53 on Monday.
- Barclays downgraded Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Weatherford shares dropped 0.87 percent to close at $2.86 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares fell 0.54 percent to close at $158.75 on Monday
- Morgan Stanley downgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BP shares rose 0.13 percent to $39.92 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Health Insurance Innovations is set to $38. Health Insurance Innovations shares closed at $22.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Citic Securities initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $425. Tesla shares closed at $315.73 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: NINE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nine Energy Service is set to $35. Nine Energy Service shares closed at $23.50 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ADT is set to $18. ADT shares closed at $12.68 on Monday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is set to $22. AmeriCold Realty Trust closed at $17.53 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SMMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Therapeutics is set to $33. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $10.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spark Therapeutics is set to $79. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $54.08 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Premier is set to $35. Premier shares closed at $31.75 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on AveXis Inc (NASDAQ: AVXS) with a Buy rating. The price target for AveXis is set to $147. AveXis shares closed at $111.90 on Monday.
- Analysts at Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novus Therapeutics is set to $7. Novus Therapeutics closed at $3.15 on Monday.
