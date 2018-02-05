Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Twitter To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 2:41pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from 3 stars (Hold) to 4.0 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 42.1 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a buy rating, 10.5 percent a Hold and 47.4 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Twitter shares were trading at $25.90. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish, setting a price target of $28.06, implying a 9.34 percent upside. The average analyst target price is currently $25.67, indicating that analyst forecasts are in-line with current performance.

