Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 2:41pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 50.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 14 percent a Hold and 35.1 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

The upgrade came with the announcement that Nvidia would be partnering with Continental for the development of AI self-driving cars. At time of publication, Nvidia shares were trading down 3.66 percent at $224.97.

The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish, setting a price target of $246.72, implying a 10.02 percent upside. Analyst consensus was mixed but still trended bullish, with recent analyst target prices sitting between $220-$250.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
Nvidia Partners With Continental On AI Self-Driving Cars
Amazon, Nvidia, And 3 Other Stocks In A Bullish Technical Trend
Disney Earnings Preview: Will Fox Deal Distract From Everything Else?
Citron Thinks Nvidia Shares Could Fall 15%, Calls It 'Great Company, Dangerous Stock'
The Companies Behind The Chips That Power Cryptocurrency Mining
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.