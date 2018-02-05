Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Buy

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 50.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 14 percent a Hold and 35.1 percent a Sell.

The upgrade came with the announcement that Nvidia would be partnering with Continental for the development of AI self-driving cars. At time of publication, Nvidia shares were trading down 3.66 percent at $224.97.

The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish, setting a price target of $246.72, implying a 10.02 percent upside. Analyst consensus was mixed but still trended bullish, with recent analyst target prices sitting between $220-$250.