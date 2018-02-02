Vetr Crowd Upgrades Square

The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed to strong, with 58.1 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 6.5 percent a Hold and 35.5 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Square traded at $43.61. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish, setting a price target of $48.00, implying a 10 percent upside. Analyst consensus was mixed, with an average analyst target price of $39.75.