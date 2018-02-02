Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades PayPal

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 5:07pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from 3 stars (Hold) to 4.0 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very strong, with 75 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 16.7 percent a Hold and 8.3 percent a Sell.

This upgrade comes after eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) announced it would be splitting with PayPal as its main provider and would be partnering with Adyen.

While this caused some investors to sell off shares of PayPal, some analysts see this as a buying opportunity. At time of publication, PayPal shares traded at $76.57.

The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $86.65, implying a 13.16 percent upside. Analyst consensus was bullish as well, with an average analyst target price of $84.67.

