Vetr Crowd Upgrades Allergan

The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very strong, with 83.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 16.7 percent a sell.

At time of publication, Allergan shares were trading down 0.52 percent at $179.32. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $189.60, implying a 5.3 percent upside. Analyst consensus was bullish as well, with all recent analyst price targets sitting above $200.