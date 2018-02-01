Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Allergan

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 3:12pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very strong, with 83.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 16.7 percent a sell.

At time of publication, Allergan shares were trading down 0.52 percent at $179.32. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $189.60, implying a 5.3 percent upside. Analyst consensus was bullish as well, with all recent analyst price targets sitting above $200.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

