The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from 3 stars (Hold) to 4 stars ( Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed to negative, with 32 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 28 percent a Hold and 40 percent a Sell.

Shopify is set to announce Q4 2017 financial results Feb. 15. Shopify shares were trading up 2.96 percent at $127.89.

The Vetr crowd was bullish, setting a price target of $139.16, implying a 9.5 percent upside. Analyst consensus was mixed but leaned bearish as most recent target prices falling in the $90-$120 range.