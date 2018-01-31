Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Applied Materials

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 4:42pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was very high, with 83.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 5.6 percent a Hold and 11.1 percent a Sell.

Applied Materials shares were trading up 0.52 percent at $53.66. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $57.92, implying an 8.77 percent upside. Analysts were bullish as well with most recent target prices falling in the $65-85 range.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

