The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was very high, with 83.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 5.6 percent a Hold and 11.1 percent a Sell.

Applied Materials shares were trading up 0.52 percent at $53.66. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $57.92, implying an 8.77 percent upside. Analysts were bullish as well with most recent target prices falling in the $65-85 range.