The Vetr community on Friday upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was extremely high, with 92.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and only 7.1 percent a Sell.

Shares of Ford were trading up 0.69 percent at $11.65. The Vetr crowd is considerably bullish, setting a price target of $13.14, implying a 12.81 percent upside. Analysts were slightly bullish as well, with an average recent price target of $12.