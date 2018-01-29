Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Ford To Strong Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Friday upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was extremely high, with 92.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and only 7.1 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

Shares of Ford were trading up 0.69 percent at $11.65. The Vetr crowd is considerably bullish, setting a price target of $13.14, implying a 12.81 percent upside. Analysts were slightly bullish as well, with an average recent price target of $12.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
12 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2018
11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Like Old Times: GE And Ford Step Onto Stage While Dollar Looks Back To 2014
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.