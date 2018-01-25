The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was strong, with 66.7 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 16.7 percent a Hold, and 16.7 percent a Sell.

Shares of Rite Aid are trading at $2.22. the Vetr crowd is very bullish, setting a price target of $2.54, implying a 14.3 percent upside. Analyst estimates were mixed, as the average of recent analyst price targets came out to $2.15.