Vetr Crowd Upgrades Intel To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). With this upgrade, crowd confidence was on the higher side, with 58.8 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 23.5 percent a Hold, and 17.6 percent a Sell.

Shares of Intel closed at $45.30. Despite the slight dip in shares today, the Vetr crowd is rather bullish, setting a price target of $47.77, implying a 5.07 percent upside. Analyst estimates were in-line, with the average analyst target price being $45.40.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

