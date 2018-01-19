Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Buy. Cummins shares closed at $183.72 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bank of New York Mellon fell 0.18 percent to $55.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) from Neutral to Buy. Ocular Therapeutix shares rose 5.23 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) from Hold to Buy. Sientra shares gained 6.49 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Hold to Buy. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 2.11 percent to $19.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares rose 0.70 percent to $339.90 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) from Hold to Buy. Sirius XM shares closed at $5.47 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) from Underperform to Neutral. Fiat Chrysler shares closed at $23.12 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Neutral to Buy. Jack In The Box shares closed at $93.21 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) from Buy to Neutral. Inphi shares closed at $35.40 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from Market Perform to Underperform. Mueller Water shares closed at $12.28 on Thursday.
- William Blair downgraded Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Appian shares closed at $36.15 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Buy to Hold. Hologic shares closed at $43.85 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from Hold to Sell. McCormick shares closed at $102.91 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Align Technology shares closed at $270.70 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Neutral to Sell. Bloomin Brands shares closed at $21.96 on Thursday.
- Buckingham downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) from Buy to Neutral. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $210.54 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dolphin Entertainment is set to $6. Dolphin Entertainment shares closed at $3.15 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $202. on Wynn Resorts shares closed at $175.48 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trade Desk is set to $62. Trade Desk shares closed at $48.36 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals is set to $24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $7.95 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KKR Real Estate Finance is set to $21. KKR Real Estate Finance shares closed at $19.59 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sunoco is set to $33. Sunoco shares closed at $31.43 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) with an In-Line rating. The price target for athenahealth is set to $140. athenahealth shares closed at $125.53 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz Intermediate Corporation (NASDAQ: KHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kraft Heinz is set to $95. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $79.27 on Thursday.
