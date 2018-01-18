The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from 3 stars (Hold) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very bullish, with 83.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the company a Buy rating, 8.3 percent a Hold, and 8.3 percent a Sell.

Ford announced this week plans to boost investment in electric cars by 2022. Despite this news, shares have dropped 1.11 percent, currently sitting at $12.04.

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike still remained moderately bullish, with the Vetr crowd setting a price target of $13.24 and analysts setting price targets primarily in the $12-$13 range.