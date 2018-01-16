Vetr Community Upgrades Netflix

The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 Stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 53.7 percent of Vetr users giving the company a Sell rating, 35.7 percent a Buy, and 10.7 percent a Hold.

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained bullish, with the both Vetr crowd’s target price of $230.39 and most recent analyst estimates of $230-$250 sitting above the current share price of $221.53.