Vetr Crowd Upgrades Exxon Mobil

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
The Vetr community upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence reflected this sentiment, with 50 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Hold rating, 33.3 percent a Sell, and 13.7 percent a Buy, indicating mixed outlooks on the stock.

This crowd upgrade came as shares of the oil company closed at $86.79. The Vetr community and analysts alike remained slightly bullish, with Vetr users setting a $87.51 target price and analysts setting target prices within the $80-$90 range.

