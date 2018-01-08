Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Overweight. Caterpillar shares rose 1.31 percent to $164.08 in pre-market trading.
- Needham upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Buy to Strong Buy. Applied Materials shares climbed 1.36 percent to $55.34 in pre-market trading.
- Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) from Hold to Buy. Rogers Communications shares closed at $50.44 on Friday.
- Susquehanna upgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) from Negative to Neutral. Western Union shares rose 1.55 percent to $20.92 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Radian Group Inc (NYSE: RDN) from Hold to Buy. Radian Group shares closed at $20.98 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) from Neutral to Buy. Meritage Homes shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $53.65 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. SunTrust shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $65.91 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from Neutral to Buy. United Technologies shares rose 1.63 percent to $133.71 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hyatt shares rose 0.01 percent to close at $73.22 on Friday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Electronic Arts shares rose 1.08 percent to $113.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: ALQA) from Buy to Neutral. Alliqua BioMedical shares slipped 3.97 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold. Snap shares fell 1.66 percent to $14.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research downgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Buy to Neutral. GoPro shares dropped 4.26 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hortonworks shares fell 2.84 percent to $20.15 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Pandora dropped 4.84 percent to $4.92 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities downgraded Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Buy to Hold. Methanex shares fell 1.11 percent to $62.50 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from Buy to Hold. Appian shares fell 6.75 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Strong Buy to Buy. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $109.86 on Friday.
- Wedbush downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Neutral. GrubHub shares slipped 1.53 percent to $71.85 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) from Neutral to Sell. Interactive Brokers shares closed at $60.34 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- First Analysis initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NASDAQ: CTLT) with an Equal-Weight rating. Catalent shares closed at $41.66 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ONEOK is set to $62. ONEOK shares closed at $56.06 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $60. Nutrien shares closed at $55.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CNH Industrial is set to $17. CNH Industrial Partners shares closed at $14.11 on Friday.
- Lake Street initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Meta Financial is set to $120. Meta Financial shares closed at $90.15 on Friday.
