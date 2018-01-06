Vetr Crowd Upgrades Costco
The Vetr community on Friday upgraded its rating on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from 3 to 3.5 stars and rated the stock a hold. Crowd confidence is mixed with 55 percent of users giving the stock a buy rating, 37.5 percent a sell rating and 12.5 percent a hold.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Despite strong comps and high retailer performance during the holiday season, Costco shares fell on Friday to $187.80. The Vetr crowd’s target price of $200.28 represents a bullish position on the stock, while analysts are more bearish with a target of $179.26.
Latest Ratings for COST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Dec 2017
|Moffett Nathanson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for COST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.