Vetr Crowd Upgrades Costco

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2018 3:26pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Friday upgraded its rating on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from 3 to 3.5 stars and rated the stock a hold. Crowd confidence is mixed with 55 percent of users giving the stock a buy rating, 37.5 percent a sell rating and 12.5 percent a hold.

Despite strong comps and high retailer performance during the holiday season, Costco shares fell on Friday to $187.80. The Vetr crowd’s target price of $200.28 represents a bullish position on the stock, while analysts are more bearish with a target of $179.26.

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2017Moffett NathansonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy

