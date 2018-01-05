Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Neutral to Buy. Cisco shares rose 1.38 percent to $39.53 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Target shares climbed 0.84 percent to $66.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lowe's shares gained 1 percent to $93.66 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from Outperform to Top Pick. Boston Scientific shares dropped 0.04 percent to close at $25.32 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Hold to Buy. Eli Lilly shares closed at $85.52 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Buy. Xilinx shares rose 2.45 percent to $72.22 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Overweight. US Bancorp shares rose 0.22 percent to $55.10 in pre-market trading.
- Instinet upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Neutral to Buy. Comerica shares closed at $87.51 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from Neutral to Outperform. United Technologies shares closed at $130.45 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Overweight. Fiat Chrysler shares rose 2.23 percent to $21.11 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) from Outperform to Underperform. Sabre shares closed at $20.89 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Overweight to Neutral. Masco shares closed at $44.05 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) from Outperform to Neutral. Johnson Controls shares closed at $39.85 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) from Outperform to Perform. Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.28 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Market Perform to Underperform. Teva Pharmaceutical dropped 1.94 percent to $19.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Sell. Roku shares fell 5.89 percent to $48.22 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Buy to Neutral. trivago shares closed at $7.56 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Outperform to Neutral. Wingstop shares dropped 1.15 percent to $40.28 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Illumina shares closed at $232.99 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Buy to Neutral. Celgene shares fell 0.63 percent to $106.01 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nike is set to $72. Nike shares closed at $63.44 on Thursday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Regulus Therapeutics is set to $2. Regulus Therapeutics shares closed at $1.18 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Williams is set to $36. Williams shares closed at $32.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Phillips 66 Partners is set to $52. Phillips 66 Partners shares closed at $53.84 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kinder Morgan is set to $23. Kinder Morgan shares closed at $19.01 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $40. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $22.87 on Thursday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Myriad Genetics is set to $41. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $34.38 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Core-Mark is set to $33. Core-Mark shares closed at $31.41 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.