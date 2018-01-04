Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Upgrades Delta After Market Reacts To Lukewarm December

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related DAL
Here's Why Delta's Stock Can Fly Even Higher
5 Transportation Stocks That Escaped 2017 Sector Shortfall
Massive winter storm leads to over 4K U.S. flight cancellations (Seeking Alpha)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued 36 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade follows a sharp, nearly 2 percent drop in the stock after Delta announced its December revenue passenger mile and available seat mile remained mostly flat year over year. That announcement came early in Wednesday's session. Delta's stock has traded flat since then, closing Thursday's session even at $55.69.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

The Vetr crowd's average price target on Delta is down at $49.97, which is below the average analyst price target of $53.46. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding DAL in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for DAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017Imperial CapitalUpgradesIn-LineOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

Here's Why Delta's Stock Can Fly Even Higher
5 Transportation Stocks That Escaped 2017 Sector Shortfall
Will 2018 Bring Better Tidings for Spirit Airlines Stock?
The Week Ahead: The Year's Biggest Biotech Conference, Host Of IPO Quiet Period Expirations, And Other Coming Catalysts
Barron's Looks Ahead To 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Low Floats, Ron Johnson, And Jobless Claims
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.