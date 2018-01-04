Vetr Upgrades Delta After Market Reacts To Lukewarm December
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued 36 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Vetr's upgrade follows a sharp, nearly 2 percent drop in the stock after Delta announced its December revenue passenger mile and available seat mile remained mostly flat year over year. That announcement came early in Wednesday's session. Delta's stock has traded flat since then, closing Thursday's session even at $55.69.
The Vetr crowd's average price target on Delta is down at $49.97, which is below the average analyst price target of $53.46. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding DAL in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for DAL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2017
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2017
|Imperial Capital
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
