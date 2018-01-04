Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 9:51am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Neutral to Buy. Marathon Oil shares rose 1.13 percent to $17.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Outperform. Domino's shares climbed 3.05 percent to $197.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Market Perform to Outperform. F5 Networks shares gained 1.10 percent to close at $134.04 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) from Hold to Buy. Republic Services shares gained 1.02 percent to $67.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Hold to Buy. Energizer shares rose 3.04 percent to $49.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) from Perform to Outperform. Lincoln Electric shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $92.39 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 0.80 percent to $115.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Buy. Teva shares rose 1.10 percent to $19.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. CVS shares rose 0.63 percent to $73.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Market Perform to Outperform. WWE shares rose 2.89 percent to $31.66 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Neutral to Underperform. Avon Products shares fell 2.25 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Perform to Underperform. Snap shares fell 2.35 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) from Hold to Underperform. Weatherford shares fell 1.91 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Top Pick to Outperform. Mastercard shares rose 0.44 percent to $154.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Roku dropped 6.91 percent to $51.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.04 percent to $123.65 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Western Digital shares fell 1.17 percent to $81.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB) from Neutral to Sell. First Hawaiian shares gained 0.80 percent to close at $30.11 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Neutral. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 0.67 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $165.96 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tyme Technologies is set to $10. Tyme Technologies shares closed at $6.71 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Illumina is set to $250. Illumina shares closed at $230.32 on Wednesday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) with an Outperform rating. Core-Mark shares closed at $31.06 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Oriental Education is set to $116. New Oriental Education shares closed at $101.57 on Wednesday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $75. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $58.55 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Mettler-Toledo is set to $625. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $631.54 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) with a Neutral rating. Wesco Aircraft shares closed at $7.65 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Marathon Petroleum is set to $625. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $67.18 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mettler-Toledo is set to $269. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $631.54 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Greenbrier is set to $65. Greenbrier closed at $53.10 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

