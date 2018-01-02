Vetr Loves Twitter Now
The Vetr crowd downgraded Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from 4 stars to 4.5 stars.
The crowd rates Twitter a Buy with a price target of $27.13. Wall Street analysts price the stock's value at $15.59.
See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?
Twitter shares were up about 2 percent Tuesday at $24.51.
