Vetr Loves Twitter Now
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2018 4:26pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd downgraded Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from 4 stars to 4.5 stars.

The crowd rates Twitter a Buy with a price target of $27.13. Wall Street analysts price the stock's value at $15.59.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Twitter shares were up about 2 percent Tuesday at $24.51.

For the crowd's full analysis of the stock, click here.

Posted-In: twitter VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

