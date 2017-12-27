Market Overview

Vetr Picks Tesla's Slide As A Buying Opportunity

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 2:04pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued a week ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was edging negative, with 56 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

After starting the month on a strong uptrend that saw shares rise by more than 12 percent, Tesla's stock has spent the back half of December giving up those gains. Vetr's upgrade comes as analysts with Keybanc released fairly pessimistic estimates on Tesla's Q4, mostly centered around the company's diminished Model 3 production. Tesla was trading down at $311.37 by 1 p.m. ET in Wednesday's session.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Tesla is up at $331.07, which is higher than the average analyst rating of $267.78. Tesla is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 9 percent of users are holding TSLA in their watch-lists.

