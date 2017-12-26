The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from the stock's previous rating of 4 stars (Buy), issued four days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was largely positive, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade comes after the cosmetics company's share price took a brief dip below the $120 marker right before the Christmas recess. Thanks to a buy upgrade from Buckingham, the stock opened Tuesday's session on a high note, coming close to its $230 resistance level before falling to $227.70 around 2 p.m. ET.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

The Vetr crowd's average price target on Ulta is up at $254.35, which is still below the average analyst price target of $299.33. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ULTA in their watch lists.