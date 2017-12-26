The Vetr crowd upgraded its rating Tuesday on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from the stock's previous standing at 2 stars (Sell), issued 149 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After spiking to an all-time high of $125.16 early in the month off an upgrade from Hold to Buy from Deutsche Bank, UPS has fallen into a tight range between $118 and $119. By noon on Tuesday's session, the stock was down slightly at $118.50.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on UPS is down at $116.85, which is still above the average analyst price target of $112.93. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $UPS in their watch-lists.