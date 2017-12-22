Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Underperform to Hold. Dunkin Brands shares rose 2.39 percent to close at $65.01 on Thursday.
- Compass Point upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Buy. Capital One Financial shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $99.52 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy. Red Robin shares fell 0.75 percent to close at $53.10 on Thursday.
- Compass Point upgraded Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) from Sell to Neutral. RE/MAX shares dropped 2.83 percent to close at $46.30 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Underperform to Hold. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 2.78 percent to close at $55.14 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Buy to Hold. Bojangles shares fell 2 percent to close at $12.25 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) from Buy to Hold. Dynagas LNG shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $11.84 on Thursday.
- Jefferies downgraded Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from Hold to Underperform. Shake Shack shares fell 2.62 percent to $44.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) from Market Perform to Underperform. First Majestic Silver shares fell 1.18 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) from Neutral to Sell. Hovnanian fell 1.34 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Hold to Underperform. Wingstop shares fell 0.83 percent to close at $39.36 on Thursday.
- Citi downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Buy to Neutral. WWE shares fell 5.08 percent to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Buy to Neutral. Sempra Energy shares dropped 4.48 percent to close at $106.91 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with a Overweight rating. The price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is set to $30. CRISPR Therapeutics shares closed at $19.58 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tier Technologies (NYSE: TIER) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Tier Technologies is set to $22. Tier Technologies shares closed at $20.10 on Thursday.
- B.Riley reinstated coverage on Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oxford Industries is set to $84. Oxford Industries shares closed at $74.13 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B.Riley reinstated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for PVH is set to $155. PVH shares closed at $135.61 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.