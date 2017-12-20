After Hitting Support, Vetr Issues Buy Rating On Bristol Myers

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 12 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Shares price in the biotech comapny has remained in range for the better part of Q4, finding recent support around the $61 area. The stock reached that floor again Wednesday for the third time in the past month and finished the day at $61.20

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Bristol-Myers is up at $64.91, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $62.35. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BMY in their watch-lists.