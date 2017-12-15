Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Buy. Teva shares rose 3.29 percent to $17.87 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from Hold to Buy. Skechers shares gained 1.03 percent to $37.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Buy. Under Armour shares rose 3.91 percent to $14.36 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Underweight to Neutral. Marathon Oil shares closed at $15.12 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. CenturyLink shares rose 2 percent to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Neutral to Outperform. Criteo shares closed at $24.42 on Thursday.
- Baird upgraded Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Neutral to Outperform. Express Scripts shares rose 0.28 percent to $69.20 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Neutral to Overweight. HCP shares gained 0.90 percent to $27.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sealed Air shares rose 0.41 percent to $48.23 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Outperform. T-Mobile US shares fell 0.24 percent to $62.41 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Axiom Capital downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Buy to Hold. Canadian Solar shares fell 0.39 percent to $17.62 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $34.88 on Thursday.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Buy to Hold. Nordson shares rose 0.03 percent to $143.90 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Neutral to Underweight. Hess rose 4.87 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Oracle shares fell 4.86 percent to $47.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Buy to Hold. First Republic Bank shares fell 0.06 percent to $88.49 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Overweight to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares gained 0.03 percent to close at $182.37 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Hold to Sell. Fitbit shares fell 4.25 percent to $6.53 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) from Buy to Hold. Cardiovascular Systems shares fell 1.62 percent to $24.33 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Criteo shares rose 0.12 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Restoration Robotics is set to $7.5. Restoration Robotics shares closed at $5.40 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to $6. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.57 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is set to $31. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares closed at $14.90 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ocean Rig UDW is set to $32. Ocean Rig UDW shares closed at $24.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $30. Redfin shares closed at $25.30 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Exelon is set to $36. Exelon shares closed at $40.81 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ViaSat is set to $78. ViaSat shares closed at $72.72 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Frontier Communications is set to $7. Frontier Communications shares closed at $8.69 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) with an Neutral rating. The price target for FactSet is set to $174. FactSet closed at $202.46 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Delphi Technologies is set to $61. Delphi Technologies shares closed at $55.12 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.