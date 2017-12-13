Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Neutral to Overweight. Dentsply Sirona shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $64.99 on Monday.
- Summit Redstone Partners upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Hold to Buy. Western Digital shares gained 3.34 percent to $84.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Neutral to Buy. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $249.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. American Electric Power shares fell 0.03 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.56 percent to $54.15 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Market Perform to Outperform. SunTrust shares rose 0.20 percent to $65.67 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. O'Reilly Automotive shares gained 0.63 percent to $248.42 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Eversource Energy shares fell 2.27 percent to close at $64.21 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) from Neutral to Overweight. Extended Stay America shares rose 3.14 percent to $17.74 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) from Neutral to Underweight. Accuray shares fell 5.94 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Hold to Sell. ArcBest shares fell 2.33 percent to $37.65 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) from Buy to Neutral. Accelerate Diagnostics shares rose 4.35 percent to close at $30.00 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Ameren shares rose 0.20 percent to $61.48 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hersha Hospitality Services rose 0.11 percent to close at $17.55 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Neutral to Underweight. Choice Hotels shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $77.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Buy to Hold. bluebird bio shares fell 1.54 percent to $188.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Underperform. Ralph Lauren shares dropped 1.14 percent to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Buy to Hold. Interpublic shares rose 1.34 percent to close at $20.47 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MEDNAX is set to $58. MEDNAX shares closed at $51.68 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) with an Equal-Weight rating. FNB shares closed at $13.95 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aimmune Therapeutics is set to $55. Aimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $33.60 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Catalent is set to $46. Catalent shares closed at $39.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Caterpillar is set to $162. Caterpillar shares closed at $143.42 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE: EVHC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Envision Healthcare is set to $35. Envision Healthcare shares closed at $33.40 on Tuesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charles River Labs is set to $120. Charles River Labs shares closed at $104.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vail Resorts is set to $265. Vail Resorts shares closed at $218.43 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Deere is set to $167. Deere closed at $151.07 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Habit Restaurants is set to $13. Habit Restaurants shares closed at $9.80 on Tuesday.
Downgrades Initiations Upgrades
