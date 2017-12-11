Vetr Recommends Walgreens As A Strong Buy
The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from 4 stars (Buy), issued eight days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy).
After gaining 8.7 percent through November, share price in Walgreens has traded in range throughout December. The stock finished Monday's session up sligtly at $71.88.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Walgreens is up at $77.91, which is still below the average analyst price target of $91.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WBA in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for WBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for WBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.