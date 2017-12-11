The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from 4 stars (Buy), issued eight days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy).

After gaining 8.7 percent through November, share price in Walgreens has traded in range throughout December. The stock finished Monday's session up sligtly at $71.88.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Walgreens is up at $77.91, which is still below the average analyst price target of $91.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WBA in their watch-lists.