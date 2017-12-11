Market Overview

Vetr Recommends Walgreens As A Strong Buy

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2017 5:16pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $WBA to 4-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from 4 stars (Buy), issued eight days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy).

After gaining 8.7 percent through November, share price in Walgreens has traded in range throughout December. The stock finished Monday's session up sligtly at $71.88.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Walgreens is up at $77.91, which is still below the average analyst price target of $91.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WBA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017Leerink SwannDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

