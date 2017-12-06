Market Overview

Vetr Upgrades NetEase As The Stock Tests New Support

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 5:13pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $NTES to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd Wednesday upgraded its rating on NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 12 days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at he time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 71 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After spiking to a new high of $375.10 in mid-November after delivering surprising third quarter revenue numbers, share price in NetEase spent the intervening weeks hitting support around the $320 level. However, Vetr's upgrade comes as NetEase seems to have broken that support, finishing Wednesday's session at $318.28.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on NetEase is up at $362.28, which is above the average analyst price target of $281.31. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NTES in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NTES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017NomuraUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

