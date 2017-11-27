Market Overview

Japan Deal Prompts Vetr Crowd To Upgrade BlackBerry To Buy

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 4:38pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) from 1.5 stars (Sell), issued 45 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr crowd ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as share price in the company has rebounded after a mid-November stretch of middling performance that saw the stock drop as low as $10.10.

The stock jumped on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving due to the company's announcement of a partner program with Japanese tech companies Fijusoft and Hitachi. The stock spiked up more than 4 percent following the announcement and has since continued up by 2 percent to close its fourth straight day higher at $10.88.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BlackBerry is up at $12.877, which is above the average analyst price target of $8.86. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BB in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

