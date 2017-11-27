The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) from 1.5 stars (Sell), issued 45 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr crowd ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as share price in the company has rebounded after a mid-November stretch of middling performance that saw the stock drop as low as $10.10.

The stock jumped on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving due to the company's announcement of a partner program with Japanese tech companies Fijusoft and Hitachi. The stock spiked up more than 4 percent following the announcement and has since continued up by 2 percent to close its fourth straight day higher at $10.88.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BlackBerry is up at $12.877, which is above the average analyst price target of $8.86. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BB in their watch-lists.

