Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Hold to Buy. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $111.06 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.49 percent to $46.95 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) from Hold to Buy. Famous Dave's of America shares rose 7.69 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) from Market Perform to Outperform. ADMA Biologics shares climbed 8.87 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) from Hold to Buy. Deutsche Bank shares rose 0.67 percent to $18.05 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) from Neutral to Buy. Marcus & Millichap shares declined 0.70 percent to close at $29.87 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded CVR Refining LP (NYSE: CVRR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. CVR Refining shares gained 2.53 percent to $12.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Knight-Swift shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $38.04 on Friday.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research upgraded Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) from Hold to Buy. Time Warner shares rose 0.35 percent to $88.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Outperform to Sector Perform. General Electric shares fell 0.16 percent to $18.99 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Phillips 66 shares declined 0.88 percent to $92.50 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Buy to Neutral. PulteGroup shares fell 2 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. RPC shares declined 2.46 percent to close at $24.15 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from Buy to Hold. Teleflex shares dropped 1.32 percent to $253.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. JD.com shares declined 1.67 percent to $40.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) from Outperform to Neutral. BeiGene shares dropped 0.31 percent to $82.92 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Buy to Hold. Royal Caribbean shares declined 0.47 percent to $123.89 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Statoil shares slipped 1.16 percent to $20.45 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Asanko Gold shares fell 2.04 percent to close at $0.960 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: REDU) with an Overweight rating. RISE Education Cayman shares closed at $10.81 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sea Ltd set to $18. Sea Ltd shares closed at $14.73 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TG Therapeutics set to $33. TG Therapeutics shares closed at $8.25 on Monday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dollar General is set to $89. Dollar General shares closed at $83.55 on Monday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE: HBB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hamilton Beach Brands is set to $29. Hamilton Beach Brands shares closed at $31.88 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sea Ltd is set to $19. Sea Ltd shares closed at $14.73 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kroger is set to $22. Kroger shares closed at $22.14 on Monday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals is set to $14. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.30 on Monday.
