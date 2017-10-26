Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Upgrades First Solar As Company Posts Strong Q3

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
Related FSLR
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 4
The Vetr community has upgraded $FSLR to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr Crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from 4 stars (Buy), issued nine days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 81 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade comes just as First Solar reported its Q3 earnings, which showed the company beat both analyst sales expectations — $1.09 billion versus an estimated $866.8 million — and analyst EPS expectations — $1.95 versus an estimated $0.84. The company also raised its outlook on 2017.

First Solar finished Thursday's session at $47.92.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on First Solar is up at $54.35, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $40.95. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $FSLR in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017Axiom CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 4
Barron's Picks And Pans: First Solar, General Dynamics, Tesla And More
First Solar Traders Buy The Rumor, Sell The News
Solar Stocks Move As US Trade Commission Finds Harm To US Producers From Imports Of Solar Panels
Gordon Johnson: Short Chinese Solar Stocks Ahead Of Potential Tariff Passage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FSLR

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.