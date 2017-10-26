The Vetr Crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from 4 stars (Buy), issued nine days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 81 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade comes just as First Solar reported its Q3 earnings, which showed the company beat both analyst sales expectations — $1.09 billion versus an estimated $866.8 million — and analyst EPS expectations — $1.95 versus an estimated $0.84. The company also raised its outlook on 2017.

First Solar finished Thursday's session at $47.92.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on First Solar is up at $54.35, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $40.95. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $FSLR in their watch-lists.

