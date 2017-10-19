Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Johnson Rice upgraded Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) from Accumulate to Buy. Halcon Resources shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $6.28 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Aqua America shares rose 0.11 percent to close at $35.30 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Mercer International shares dropped 0.37 percent to close at $13.50 on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Sell to Hold. Adobe shares gained 8 percent to $165.22 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from Market Perform to Outperform. ANGI Homeservices shares rose 1.95 percent to close at $12.04 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Underweight to Neutral. Grainger shares rose 1.65 percent to close at $208.81 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Outperform to Neutral. Sprint shares fell 0.43 percent to $7.02 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Buy to Neutral. Allergan shares fell 1.26 percent to $184.80 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Neutral. Nike shares fell 1.63 percent to $51.45 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded ALLETE Inc (NYSE: ALE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. ALLETE shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $79.34 on Wednesday.
- UBS downgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Neutral to Sell. Grainger shares rose 1.65 percent to close at $208.81 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Outperform to Neutral. KB Home shares fell 3.81 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hain Celestial shares fell 1.37 percent to $38.97 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Mazor Robotics shares declined 5.12 percent to $55.55 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) from Buy to Hold. Primerica shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $88.70 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Neutral to Underperform. Sonic Automotive shares fell 3.63 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $85. Wayfair shares closed at $67.13 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Baker Hughes is set to $36. Baker Hughes shares closed at $33.80 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jernigan Capital is set to $24. Jernigan Capital shares closed at $21.22 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) with a Hold rating. The price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is set to $22. RLJ Lodging Trust shares closed at $22.48 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals is set to $2.50. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares closed at $2.09 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at FBR Capital initiated coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is set to $206. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $140.46 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Patterson is set to $41. Patterson Companies shares closed at $38.13 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is set to $35. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.65 on Wednesday.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Transocean is set to $11.50. Transocean shares closed at $10.31 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) with an Outperform rating. Qudian shares closed at $29.18 on Wednesday.
