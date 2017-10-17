The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 4 stars (Buy), issued four days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally positive, with 70 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Intel has garnered a fair amount of momentum heading into the bottom quarter of 2017, gaining nearly 4.5 percent in the first few week of October. This came on top of an 8.5 percent rally over the course of September.

The upward trend, propelled by announcements for products and initiatives in high performance programming and cloud computing hardware as well as tech infrastructure for autonomous vehicles, pushed the company's stock to a more than 15-year high of $39.90. The stock closed Tuesday's session at $39.79.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Intel is up at $49.90, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $40.66. Intel Corporation is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2% of users are holding $INTC in their watch-lists.

