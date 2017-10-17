Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017
Top Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Hold to Buy. Biogen shares rose 1.69 percent to $341.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Hold to Buy. Century Aluminum shares rose 2.58 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) from Sell to Neutral. Phillips 66 Partners shares declined 2.70 percent to close at $51.91 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Hold to Buy. WEX shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $120.25 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Citi upgraded Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Neutral to Buy. Prudential Financial shares rose 1.26 percent to $110.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Hold to Buy. Commercial Metals shares fell 1.35 percent to close at $20.50 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) from Neutral to Buy. Energy Transfer Equity shares fell 1.39 percent to close at $17.75 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Neutral to Buy. Emerson Electric shares rose 1.49 percent to $65.40 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Hold to Sell. Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.18 percent to $15.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) from Neutral to Sell. Spectra Energy Partners shares fell 0.86 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Buy to Hold. Darden shares fell 0.51 percent to $79.79 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from Sector Perform to Underperform. United Natural Foods shares fell 2.39 percent to $39.60 in pre-market trading.
  • KLR Group downgraded Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) from Buy to Hold. Unit shares fell 0.56 percent to $19.54 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Tyler Technologies shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $179.58 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) from Market Perform to Underperform. Briggs & Stratton shares rose 1.07 percent to close at $24.45 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Buy to Neutral. Targa Resources shares declined 3.26 percent to close at $45.69 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for WellCare Health is set to $215. WellCare Health shares closed at $167.92 on Monday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to $14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $14.86 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Legg Mason is set to $44. Legg Mason shares closed at $37.63 on Monday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Parker-Hannifin is set to $205. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $181.41 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Humana is set to $300. Humana shares closed at $237.17 on Monday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) with a Sector Weight rating. ICU Medical shares closed at $188.40 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for United Natural Foods is set to $43. United Natural Foods shares closed at $40.57 on Monday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MACOM Technology is set to $45. MACOM Technology shares closed at $36.58 on Monday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Vis Carbonite a is set to $30. Carbonite closed at $22.30 on Monday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Celgene is set to $162. Celgene shares closed at $136.71 on Monday.

