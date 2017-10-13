Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. General Motors shares rose 0.82 percent to $45.26 in pre-market trading.
- Citi upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from Neutral to Buy. Entergy shares rose 0.40 percent to $82.13 in pre-market trading.
- Dougherty & Co upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) from Neutral to Buy. Ethan Allen Interiors shares fell 4.92 percent to close at $29.00 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Genesis Energy shares declined 4.70 percent to close at $25.14 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) from Sell to Hold. Sibanye Gold shares rose 2.11 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ford shares fell 0.33 percent to $12.08 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Buy to Neutral. Hewlett Packard shares fell 1.35 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) from Buy to Hold. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.65 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. HubSpot shares rose 2.03 percent to close at $85.50 on Thursday.
- Raymond James downgraded CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) from Market Perform to Underperform. CDW shares fell 0.86 percent to $68.36 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) from Outperform to Neutral. NOW shares fell 0.83 percent to $13.08 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Buy to Hold. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.15 percent to close at $91.37 on Thursday.
- UBS downgraded Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) from Neutral to Sell. Hostess Brands shares fell 10.65 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Newfield Exploration shares dropped 1.49 percent to close at $29.78 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. SecureWorks shares fell 3.95 percent to close at $11.90 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RH (NYSE: RH) with a Hold rating. The price target for RH is set to $75. RH shares closed at $77.20 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) with a Neutral rating. Darden shares closed at $79.21 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) with a Sector Weight rating. Acuity Brands shares closed at $165.44 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Williams-Sonoma is set to $54. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $48.89 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dave & Buster's is set to $77. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $46.34 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $166. Mastercard shares closed at $146.74 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Seres Therapeutics is set to $19. Seres Therapeutics shares closed at $10.87 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Visa is set to $125. Visa closed at $108.11 on Thursday.
