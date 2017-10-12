Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Hold to Buy. Host Hotels shares rose 1.55 percent to $18.96 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) from Neutral to Overweight. Canadian Pacific Railway shares gained 1.46 percent to close at $167.40 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Neutral to Buy. Transocean shares rose 0.19 percent to $10.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from In-Line to Outperform. Delta Air shares rose 0.15 percent to $53.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Physicians Realty Trust shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $17.63 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kroger shares gained 0.77 percent to $20.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares rose 39.52 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Buy to Hold. Glu Mobile shares rose 5.26 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) from Buy to Hold. Monro shares slipped 1.59 percent to $52.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Blackhawk shares fell 8.14 percent to $40.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Neutral to Sell. Diamond Offshore shares fell 0.86 percent to close at $15.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Instinet downgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Buy to Neutral. Juniper shares fell 5.25 percent to $25.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Neutral to Underperform. Williams-Sonoma shares declined 1.38 percent to close at $50.70 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Buy to Hold. BorgWarner shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $52.01 on Tuesday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Neutral. Cummins shares dropped 1.18 percent to $170.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Buy to Hold. Delphi Automotive shares rose 0.66 percent to close at $99.25 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) from Outperform to Market Perform. NanoString shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $15.66 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cloudera is set to $18. Cloudera shares closed at $15.78 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Square is set to $35. Square shares closed at $32.00 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for TESARO is set to $158. TESARO shares closed at $117.91 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo reinstated coverage on Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Quest Diagnostics is set to $88. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $91.45 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jagged Peak Energy is set to $18. Jagged Peak Energy shares closed at $13.96 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Spark Therapeutics is set to $96. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $86.20 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acceleron Pharma is set to $57. Acceleron Pharma shares closed at $38.76 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo reinstated coverage of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Laboratory Corp is set to $175. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $149.28 on Wednesday.

