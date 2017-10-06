Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) from Market Perform to Outperform. La Quinta shares dropped 0.23 percent to close at $17.25 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Neutral to Overweight. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.08 percent to $49.09 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Overweight. Kraft Heinz shares gained 1.04 percent to $79.06 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Credit Suisse shares rose 0.56 percent to $16.04 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Neutral to Underweight. Sanderson Farms shares fell 0.70 percent to $158.88 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Walgreens shares rose 6.81 percent to $82.19 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. Albemarle shares fell 2.31 percent to $136.43 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) from Buy to Hold. Orbital ATK shares slipped 0.59 percent to close at $133.77 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) from Overweight to Neutral. Triumph Bancorp shares fell 2.17 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Outperform to Market Perform. OGE Energy shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $36.32 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cree shares declined 3.28 percent to $28.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Costco shares fell 5.13 percent to $158.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Buy to Hold. Spirit Airlines shares slipped 1.28 percent to $34.74 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Buy to Neutral. Synchrony Financial shares fell 0.79 percent to $31.41 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microchip Technology is set to $106. Microchip Technology shares closed at $91.30 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Instinet initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $14. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $13.10 on Thursday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Green Dot is set to $70. Green Dot shares closed at $52.21 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRAC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $16. Keane Group shares closed at $17.19 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Cogentix Medical is set to $5. Cogentix Medical shares closed at $2.86 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $20. Keane Group shares closed at $17.01 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.50 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) with a Hold rating. The price target for AlarmCom is set to $43. AlarmCom shares closed at $47.03 on Thursday.
