Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 9:24am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Wells Fargo upgraded La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) from Market Perform to Outperform. La Quinta shares dropped 0.23 percent to close at $17.25 on Thursday.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Neutral to Overweight. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.08 percent to $49.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Overweight. Kraft Heinz shares gained 1.04 percent to $79.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Credit Suisse shares rose 0.56 percent to $16.04 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Neutral to Underweight. Sanderson Farms shares fell 0.70 percent to $158.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Walgreens shares rose 6.81 percent to $82.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. Albemarle shares fell 2.31 percent to $136.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) from Buy to Hold. Orbital ATK shares slipped 0.59 percent to close at $133.77 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) from Overweight to Neutral. Triumph Bancorp shares fell 2.17 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Outperform to Market Perform. OGE Energy shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $36.32 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cree shares declined 3.28 percent to $28.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Costco shares fell 5.13 percent to $158.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Buy to Hold. Spirit Airlines shares slipped 1.28 percent to $34.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Buy to Neutral. Synchrony Financial shares fell 0.79 percent to $31.41 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Argus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microchip Technology is set to $106. Microchip Technology shares closed at $91.30 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Instinet initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $14. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $13.10 on Thursday.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Green Dot is set to $70. Green Dot shares closed at $52.21 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRAC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $16. Keane Group shares closed at $17.19 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Cogentix Medical is set to $5. Cogentix Medical shares closed at $2.86 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $20. Keane Group shares closed at $17.01 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.50 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) with a Hold rating. The price target for AlarmCom is set to $43. AlarmCom shares closed at $47.03 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + ALRM)

The Market In 5 Minutes: First Jobs Loss In 7 Years, But Unemployment Rate Ticks Lower
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Edwards Lifesciences, AeroVironment And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2017
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Sierra Wireless, Albemarle Corporation And Himax Technologies
11 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Albemarle Downgraded With Little Opportunity Seen For Near-Term Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on LQ
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.