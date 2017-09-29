Market Overview

Vetr Leans Bullish On Salesforce After Price Dip

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 6:02pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) from the stock's previous rating of 1 star (Strong Sell), issued 46 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly bullish, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After hitting a new all-time high of $97.71 earlier in the month, Salesforce has receded back down to the levels it was maintaining late in August. However, Salesforce was showing strong momentum by 1 p.m. ET on Friday's session, trading up on the day by nearly a percent.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Salesforce is up at $97.48, which is slightly higher than the average analyst price target of $94. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CRM in their watchlists.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Moffett NathansonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017JefferiesMaintainsHold
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy

