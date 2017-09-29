The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) from the stock's previous rating of 1 star (Strong Sell), issued 46 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly bullish, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After hitting a new all-time high of $97.71 earlier in the month, Salesforce has receded back down to the levels it was maintaining late in August. However, Salesforce was showing strong momentum by 1 p.m. ET on Friday's session, trading up on the day by nearly a percent.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Salesforce is up at $97.48, which is slightly higher than the average analyst price target of $94. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CRM in their watchlists.

Latest Ratings for CRM Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2017 Jefferies Maintains Hold Aug 2017 Citigroup Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.