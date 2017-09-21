Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Public Service shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $45.21 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) from Neutral to Buy. Magellan Midstream shares gained 0.43 percent to $70.54 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Entergy shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $77.80 on Wednesday.
- Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from Neutral to Buy. FactSet shares rose 0.64 percent to $165.31 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) from Reduce to Hold. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.34 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Catalent shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $39.19 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America Lynch upgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Neutral to Buy. Sealed Air shares rose 0.36 percent to close at $41.87 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Dr. Reddy's shares rose 5.83 percent to $37.76 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) from Market Perform to Underperform. PRA Group shares rose 0.17 percent to close at $ 28.75 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) from Neutral to Underperform. Jakks Pacific shares climbed 11.50 percent to close at $3.15 on Wednesday.
- Nomura downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from Buy to Neutral. Hanesbrands shares slipped 0.28 percent to close at $24.64 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI downgraded USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from Outperform to In Line. USG shares dropped 1.15 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Needham & Company downgraded Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) from Buy to Hold. Tintri shares declined 0.33 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Biogen shares declined 1.16 percent to $212.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Buy to Hold. Terex shares dropped 1.03 percent to $43.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Axiom Capital initiated coverage on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) with a Sell rating. The price target for JinkoSolar is set to $10. JinkoSolar shares closed at $26.29 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Geopark Ltd (NASDAQ: GPRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Geopark is set to $11.5. Geopark shares closed at $8.29 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INCR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for INC Research is set to $57. INC Research shares closed at $52.30 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) with a Buy rating. The price target for OceanFirst Financial is set to $31. OceanFirst Financial shares closed at $26.01 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Versum Materials is set to $42. Versum Materials shares closed at $37.84 on Wednesday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WellCare Health is set to $204. WellCare Health shares closed at $165.67 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with Buy rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $214. Netflix shares closed at $185.51 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set to $70. Molina Healthcare closed at $62.58 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) with a Buy rating. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $57.49 on Wednesday.
- Needham initiated coverage of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $51. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $28.60 on Wednesday.
