Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Airlines shares gained 0.65 percent to $44.67 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pfizer shares gained 0.96 percent to $35.79 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Underperform to Neutral. Progressive shares rose 2.85 percent to close at $47.63 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Neutral to Positive. Hibbett shares closed at $13.15 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) from Market Perform to Outperform. Post Holdings shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $86.36 on Tuesday.
- Argus upgraded Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) from Hold to Buy. Bioverativ shares rose 0.50 percent to close at $56.39 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Overweight. Dover shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $90.96 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Arista Networks shares fell 0.53 percent to close at $181.72 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Market Perform to Outperform. Southwest shares rose 1.79 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Outperform to Market Perform. United Continental shares declined 0.31 percent to $57.36 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Outperform to Market Perform. L Brands shares slipped 1.88 percent to close at $39.23 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Outperform to Neutral. Signature Bank shares gained 0.18 percent to close at $120.15 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Buy to Hold. TransDigm shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $265.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Neutral to Underweight. 3M shares declined 1.43 percent to $210.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Allergan shares declined 1.16 percent to $212.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) from Outperform to Underperform. Tintri shares dropped 10.95 percent to close at $3.66 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Neutral. Ingersoll-Rand shares slipped 0.06 percent to close at $90.46 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vistra Energy is set to $20. Vistra Energy shares closed at $17.88 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Ralph Lauren is set to $84. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $91.03 on Tuesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $165. Intuit shares closed at $145.34 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Epizyme is set to $23. Epizyme shares closed at $19.25 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PVH is set to $147. PVH shares closed at $127.47 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. Electronic Arts shares closed at $120.21 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CymaBay Therapeutics is set to $16. CymaBay Therapeutics shares closed at $6.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $360. Biogen closed at $317.93 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Coach is set to $45. Coach shares closed at $40.35 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evolent Health is set to $23. Evolent Health shares closed at $15.65 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...