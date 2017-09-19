Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2017
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Buy. NetApp shares gained 0.91 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from Neutral to Outperform. McKesson shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $148.42 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Underperform to Neutral. Gap shares gained 2.15 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Perform to Outperform. Michael Kors shares rose 3.02 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Old National Bancorp shares rose 1.20 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Instinet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) from Neutral to Buy. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares rose 1.81 percent to close at $23.01 on Monday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) from Neutral to Overweight. Quidel shares gained 3.89 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Overweight to Neutral. Kellogg shares rose 0.42 percent to close at $68.61 on Friday.
- Mizuho downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Buy to Neutral. Lennar shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $51.70 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE: SSNI) from Strong Buy to Market Perform Silver Spring Networks shares slipped 0.31 percent to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) from Outperform to Neutral. Time Warner shares gained 0.15 percent to close at $101.97 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Market Perform to Underperform. Under Armour shares fell 2.88 percent to $16.87 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sealed Air shares declined 1.29 percent to close at $42.89 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Outperform to Neutral. Acuity Brands shares declined 2.28 percent to $164.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) from Buy to Hold. Orbital ATK shares surged 20.18 percent to close at $132.25 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMTX) from Neutral to Sell. Dimension Therapeutics shares declined 4.24 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Positive to Neutral. Nike shares fell 1.59 percent to $52.65 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $280. Tesla shares closed at $385.00 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mirati Therapeutics is set to $18. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $10.80 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Outperform rating. Intuit shares closed at $143.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acacia Communications is set to $64. Acacia Communications shares closed at $45.83 on Monday.
- Argus initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $81. DowDuPont shares closed at $69.77 on Monday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Synlogic is set to $25. Synlogic shares closed at $18.73 on Monday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) with a Hold rating. The price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is set to $22. RLJ Lodging Trust closed at $21.82 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) with Market Perform rating. Farmland Partners shares closed at $8.90 on Monday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $96. Walgreens shares closed at $82.60 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) with a Hold rating. The price target for Curtiss-Wright is set to $100. Curtiss-Wright shares closed at $102.22 on Monday.
