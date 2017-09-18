The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell), issued five days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade to Oracle comes after a nearly 8.5 percent drop in share price following a decent first quarter earnings report that came with middling second quarter outlook. The company's guidance forecasts, which anticipates an EPS of $0.64-$0.68 and sales growth between 2-4 percent, are on the low end of analyst estimates and drew mixed reactions.

Oracle shares finished Monday down at $48.33.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Oracle is down at $46.58, Which is still above the average analyst price target of $45.98. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ORCL in their watch-lists.

