GameStop's Smartphone Gambit Earns It An Upgrade From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 5:06pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $GME to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 74 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Following a second-quarter earnings delivery late in August that saw the video game retail company's share price fall by 15 percent to $18.50, GameStop has made some gradual recovery over the course of September back above $20. This resurgence picked up steam Thursday following the company's announcement that it would offer cash for trade-ins of current gen smartphone models.

GameStop ended Friday's session up at $20.29.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on GameStop is up at $28.23, which is above the average analyst price target of $25.25. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GME in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2017WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2017Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2017MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

