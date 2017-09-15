GameStop's Smartphone Gambit Earns It An Upgrade From Vetr

The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 74 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Following a second-quarter earnings delivery late in August that saw the video game retail company's share price fall by 15 percent to $18.50, GameStop has made some gradual recovery over the course of September back above $20. This resurgence picked up steam Thursday following the company's announcement that it would offer cash for trade-ins of current gen smartphone models.

GameStop ended Friday's session up at $20.29.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on GameStop is up at $28.23, which is above the average analyst price target of $25.25. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GME in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GME Date Firm Action From To Mar 2017 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Mar 2017 Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2017 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for GME

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.