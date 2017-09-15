GameStop's Smartphone Gambit Earns It An Upgrade From Vetr
The Vetr crowd on Friday upgraded its rating on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 74 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Following a second-quarter earnings delivery late in August that saw the video game retail company's share price fall by 15 percent to $18.50, GameStop has made some gradual recovery over the course of September back above $20. This resurgence picked up steam Thursday following the company's announcement that it would offer cash for trade-ins of current gen smartphone models.
GameStop ended Friday's session up at $20.29.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on GameStop is up at $28.23, which is above the average analyst price target of $25.25. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GME in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for GME
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2017
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2017
|Macquarie
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
