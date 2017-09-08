Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at B. Riley upgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from Neutral to Buy. Zumiez shares gained 13.64 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Outperform. Ralph Lauren shares dropped 2 percent to close at $88.74 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) from Underperform to Neutral. Brighthouse Financial shares declined 0.34 percent to close at $53.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Neutral to Buy. Mid-America Apartment shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $107.03 on Thursday.
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Huron Consulting shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $30.95 on Thursday.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Teleflex shares rose 0.03 percent to $227.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Hold to Buy. NewLink Genetics shares gained 2.94 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Underperform to Neutral. Zions Bancorp shares fell 3 percent to close at $41.33 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from Hold to Buy. RLJ Lodging shares declined 0.78 percent to close at $20.39 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Neutral to Outperform. Navient shares fell 4.78 percent to close at $13.14 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Capital One Financial shares fell 1.56 percent to close at $78.23 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from Outperform to Neutral. PepsiCo shares fell 0.48 percent to $116.43 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Catalent shares fell 1.28 percent to $40.82 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) from Outperform to Neutral. Equity Lifestyle shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $90.41 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) from Buy to Neutral. Calpine shares fell 0.41 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Rice Energy Inc (NYSE: RICE) from Buy to Neutral. Rice Energy shares fell 1.23 percent to close at $27.34 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 2.13 percent to $310.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) from Buy to Neutral. Tintri shares tumbled 21.41 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Synchrony Finl shares fell 1.45 percent to $28.64 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from Buy to Neutral. Range Resources shares fell 0.56 percent to $17.81 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $136. Electronic Arts shares closed at $118.93 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Intercontinental Exchange is set to $72. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $64.30 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $26. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $16.97 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for LivaNova is set to $76. LivaNova shares closed at $63.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Take Two is set to $118. Take Two shares closed at $99.50 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TherapeuticsMD is set to $6. TherapeuticsMD shares closed at $6.91 on Thursday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RealPage is set to $50. RealPage shares closed at $41.45 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BlackRock is set to $475. BlackRock shares closed at $414.25 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anheuser Busch Inbev is set to $136. Anheuser Busch Inbev closed at $121.21 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $85. Nasdaq shares closed at $73.72 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for BHF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|In-Line
