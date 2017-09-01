Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 9:21am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Overweight. Palo Alto shares climbed 7.76 percent to $142.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) from Underperform to Neutral. Owens & Minor shares gained 0.72 percent to close at $27.94 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE: GGB) from Neutral to Overweight. Gerdau shares rose 0.27 percent to close at $3.71 on Thursday.
  • Citi upgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Sell to Neutral. Gap shares gained 0.60 percent to close at $23.62 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) from Sell to Neutral. Kinross Gold shares gained 2.85 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Palo Alto shares climbed 7.76 percent to $142.99 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Buy to Neutral. Greif shares rose 4.78 percent to close at $60.45 on Thursday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Buy to Hold. Ambarella shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $54.40 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) from Overweight to Neutral. CRH Medical shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $2.47 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ: ATAX) from Outperform to Perform. America First Multifamily Investors shares fel 0.81 percent to close at $6.15 on Thursday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Provident Financial is set to $25. Provident Financial shares closed at $24.85 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MAXIMUS is set to $64. MAXIMUS shares closed at $60.78 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus reinstated coverage on AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AvalonBay Communities is set to $209. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $187.73 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc reinstated coverage on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) with a Sector Weight rating. VMware shares closed at $108.10 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus reinstated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Essex Property Trust is set to $294. Essex Property Trust shares closed at $265.97 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Citi initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Minerva Neurosciences is set to $11. Minerva Neurosciences shares closed at $6.05 on Thursday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 1st Constitution Bancorp is set to $79.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Global Medical REIT is set to $12. Global Medical REIT shares closed at $8.45 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GGB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2016ScotiabankDowngradesSector PerformUnderperform
Aug 2016Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

